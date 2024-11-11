Lewandowski and Yamal injuries deal Barcelona major blow

Barcelona star forwards Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal have sustained injuries that will see them miss the upcoming international break, the La Liga leaders confirmed on Monday.

Lewandowski suffered a back injury during Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Real Sociedad, where a potential equalizer of his was controversially disallowed.

“Lewandowski is experiencing lumbar discomfort and will rest for about 10 days,” Barcelona said in a statement. The 36-year-old will sit out Poland’s Nations League clashes against Portugal and Scotland but is expected to return for Barcelona’s league match against Celta Vigo on November 23.

Meanwhile, Yamal missed Sunday’s fixture due to a right ankle injury that will sideline him for two to three weeks.

The 17-year-old forward will miss Spain’s matches against Denmark on Thursday and Switzerland next Monday, as well as Barcelona’s visit to Vigo.

Yamal’s return timeline also places him in doubt for Barcelona’s Champions League fixture against Brest on November 26 and the subsequent La Liga game against Las Palmas.

This season, Yamal has netted six goals in 15 appearances, while Lewandowski leads La Liga’s scoring charts with 17 goals across all competitions. Barcelona currently sits six points ahead of Real Madrid in the league standings, although Madrid has a game in hand.

The Catalans are also in a favourable position in the Champions League, ranking sixth with nine points.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

