La Liga: Lewandowski’s hat-trick powers Barcelona to 3-0 win over Alaves

Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski’s stunning hat-trick helped La Liga leaders Barcelona cruise to a 3-0 victory over Alaves on Sunday, extending their lead at the top of the table to three points ahead of Real Madrid.

The Polish striker’s first-half treble brought his tally to 10 goals in just nine league games, keeping him at the top of the La Liga goalscoring charts. Despite Real Madrid’s victory over Villarreal on Saturday, Barcelona’s emphatic win under new coach Hansi Flick kept them in control of the title race.

“I get a lot of good passes, so it’s easier for me to score goals,” Lewandowski told DAZN. “We played well from the first minute, we wanted to attack and score goals. Scoring three in the first half allowed us to control the game in the second.”

Barcelona’s dominance was evident early on, with Lewandowski and winger Raphinha shining as the key players. Raphinha, in excellent form this season, had a goal disallowed for offside but soon made up for it by delivering a perfect free-kick for Lewandowski to head home the opener.

Shortly after, Raphinha set up another for Lewandowski, charging down the left and delivering a cross for the veteran striker to finish with ease. Despite Alaves goalkeeper Antonio Sivera denying both players further goals, Lewandowski completed his hat-trick just before halftime, finishing clinically after being teed up by Eric Garcia.

The 36-year-old now has 12 goals in 11 games across all competitions, showcasing a sharper form compared to last season.

“In front of goal, Lewandowski is the best for me,” Flick said. “It’s amazing to see him score so many goals over such a long period. He’s 100 per cent fit, and everything is perfect at the moment.”

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

