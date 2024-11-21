Leicester’s Abdul Fatawu ruled out for the season with ACL injury

Abdul Fatawu

Leicester City winger Abdul Fatawu will miss the remainder of the 2024/25 season after suffering a serious anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury while on international duty with Ghana.

The 20-year-old underwent surgery on Wednesday, dealing a significant blow to Leicester’s hopes of avoiding relegation from the Premier League.

Fatawu, who had enjoyed a promising start to the season, sustained the injury during Ghana’s international match against Angola. This premature end to his season comes after he played a key role in helping Leicester secure promotion from the Championship last season. The young winger had featured 11 times in the league this season, with Leicester currently sitting just three points above the relegation zone.

“It’s not good, it’s a serious injury. He’s had an ACL injury which is going to rule him out for the rest of the season,” Leicester manager Steve Cooper confirmed to reporters on Thursday.

Cooper expressed his sympathy for the young player, acknowledging the impact of such a severe injury at an early stage of his career. “It’s a real blow, first and foremost for him. He’s a young player, and having an ACL injury can be quite common—it’s part of football—but it’s still a serious injury,” he said. “For it to happen at a young age is a blow for him and a blow for us. It’s difficult news.”

Fatawu’s absence is not only a setback for Leicester but also a disappointment for fans who have been excited by the winger’s potential. “He’s obviously a big talent and a young player who’s exciting,” Cooper added. “Every player his age has lots to learn, but there is so much to be excited about with him.”

