Leeds United to expand Elland Road stadium to 53,000 capacity

English Championship side Leeds United have unveiled plans to increase the capacity of Elland Road stadium to 53,000 seats.

The expansion which will be carried out in phases to keep the stadium operational, will add over 15,000 seats. Despite being in the second tier, Leeds remain one of England’s best-supported clubs, with Elland Road selling out for every match over the last six years and a 26,000-strong waiting list for season tickets.

Leeds chairman Paraag Marathe highlighted the significance of the project.

“The opportunity to refresh a century-old stadium, coupled with the legacy of Leeds United, is unprecedented.”

He added that the expansion reinforces the club’s long-term commitment and will enhance the matchday experience while preserving Elland Road’s unique atmosphere.

Once complete, Elland Road will become the seventh-largest club ground in England.

