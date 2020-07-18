LaLiga Santander: Who’ll be relegated and who’ll reach the Europa League?

There’s plenty of drama in store as Spain’s top division comes to a close on Sunday evening.

Real Madrid have already mathematically clinched the LaLiga Santander title, doing so with one matchday to spare as they defeated Villarreal 2-1 on Thursday evening on Matchday 37. Yet they aren’t done with the drama quite yet, as they prepare to face CD Leganes – who must win to stand a chance to avoid relegation – in the final match of the season.

That’s just one of the storylines still needing its final chapter to be written. Here’s a look at all that’s left to play for on Matchday 38, which will be played out on Sunday night.

The race for Europe

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atlético de Madrid and Sevilla have already wrapped up qualification for the Champions League and Villarreal have secured one of the Europa League spots, but there are still four different teams in the mix for the two remaining Europa league places.

Real Sociedad are currently sixth on 55 points and Getafe a point behind in seventh, with Valencia and Granada right behind on 53 points. Valencia are looking to make it a third season in a row in continental competition, while Granada are keen to put the cherry on top of what has already been an excellent first season back in Spain’s top flight.

The fixtures to look out for are Atlético de Madrid vs Real Sociedad, Levante UD vs Getafe CF, Granada CF vs Athletic Club and Sevilla FC vs Valencia CF.

The relegation battle

The fight to avoid the drop is going down to the final day. RCD Espanyol and RCD Mallorca have already been mathematically relegated, but the final position within the bottom three is still undecided.

A burst of good form at just the right time has seen CD Leganés power into the final matchday with a chance to save themselves, taking 10 points from the last 12 available without conceding a single goal. They picked up a shock 2-0 win away at Athletic Club on Matchday 37, effectively eliminating the Basques from European contention, and go into their final match confident of springing a surprise on the newly-crowned champions.

The only team Leganes could leapfrog in the standings is RC Celta, who sit in 17th on 36 points. In a polar opposite situation to their direct rivals from suburban Madrid, Celta have hit poor form a the worst possible time and are winless in their last five games, including a devastating 3-2 home loss to Levante on Thursday night.

On paper, Celta have the easier fixture: against rock-bottom and already relegated side Espanyol. But with Lega playing at home and with momentum, the battle isn’t over yet and will be worth tuning in for on Sunday evening.

Watch the final round of the LaLiga Santander season this Sunday on [LOCAL BROADCASTER].