LaLiga hosts street soccer tournament to campaign against racism

LaLiga, Spain’s premier football league, recently brought its Puma Ball Street Kings tournament to Lagos, Nigeria, as part of its ongoing efforts to combat racism and promote inclusivity through its LaLiga vs Racism campaign. The event showcased the talent of local football teams while celebrating the unifying power of the beautiful game.

The grassroots tournament featured matches between community teams, including Pinnock Estate, Royal Garden Estate, Esmerald Estate, Real Madrid Fan Club, Chevron Estate, and Femi Okunu Housing Estate. A special team of journalists also participated, underscoring the importance of collaboration in spreading the campaign’s anti-racism message.

Speaking about the initiative, Desmond Chiji, LaLiga delegate in Nigeria, highlighted the campaign’s significance. “The Puma Ball Street Kings tournament is the perfect showcase for the sense of community and tolerance that the LaLiga platform represents. Racism has no place in football or society. Through LaLiga vs Racism, we reaffirm our commitment to transparency, unity, and diversity, which make the game beautiful.”

The event not only celebrated football but also served as a platform to emphasise LaLiga’s global initiatives aimed at fostering inclusivity.

The Laliga vs Racism campaign is part of a broader effort by LaLiga to address discrimination in football and society. It combines educational programs, preventive measures, and firm action against offenders. By organising events like the Lagos tournament, LaLiga connects its international objectives with local communities, creating a direct impact.

Tresor Penku, Managing Director of LaLiga Africa, echoed these sentiments. “Football is a unifying force that transcends borders and cultures. Our global efforts showcase our determination to use the sport as a vehicle for meaningful change, ensuring it remains a safe and inclusive space for all.”

The event also highlighted Nigeria’s vibrant football culture, blending competition with a strong message of unity and equality. LaLiga’s commitment to grassroots development ensures that football continues to be a tool for positive change, bringing communities together to tackle pressing societal issues.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

