LaLiga: Barcelona slip to shock 1-0 defeat to Leganes

La Liga leaders Barcelona suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at home to Leganes on Sunday, further complicating their title defence.

Sergio Gonzalez headed Leganes into an early lead, and despite dominating possession, Barcelona were unable to find a way back.

After a strong start to the season, Barcelona have now lost three of their last six league games, allowing Atletico Madrid to close the gap at the top of the table. Both teams are now level on points, while Real Madrid trail by a single point.

“It was a disastrous performance,” admitted Pedri, acknowledging the team’s lack of urgency. “We started the game half asleep and never truly recovered. We created chances but lacked the spark to find the back of the net.”

Barcelona dominated possession but struggled to break down a resolute Leganes defence. Marko Dmitrovic was in inspired form in the Leganes goal, denying Robert Lewandowski on multiple occasions.

Lamine Yamal, despite playing with an ankle injury, was Barcelona’s most dangerous player. However, despite numerous attempts, the Catalans were unable to find the breakthrough.

The defeat leaves Barcelona facing a crucial period in their season. They host Atletico Madrid in their final match of the year next weekend, a game that will have significant implications in the title race.

Leganes, meanwhile, celebrated a historic victory that moved them four points clear of the relegation zone.

