LaLiga: Ancelotti, James reunite as Rayo Vallecano host Real Madrid

LaLiga: Ancelotti and James reunite as Rayo Vallecano host Real Madrid

Saturday’s La Liga clash between Rayo Vallecano and Real Madrid will see a reunion between Carlo Ancelotti and James Rodríguez.

The two have enjoyed a successful partnership at several clubs, including Real Madrid and Everton. Their strong bond, forged through years of collaboration, adds an intriguing dimension to this match.

Their relationship dates back to 2014 when James, fresh off winning the Golden Boot at the FIFA World Cup in Brazil, joined Real Madrid. Under Ancelotti’s tutelage, the Colombian midfielder flourished, delivering 17 goals and 18 assists in his debut season while thriving in an advanced playmaking role.

However, Ancelotti’s departure from Los Blancos in 2015 saw James’ fortunes wane under Zinedine Zidane, sparking a challenging chapter in his career.

The duo reunited in the Premier League at Everton during the 2020/21 season, where Ancelotti reshaped the team’s style to suit James’ strengths. Despite injuries limiting his impact, James registered six goals and four assists in 23 league appearances, proving pivotal for the Merseyside club. Reflecting on his decision to join Everton, James admitted, “I’ll say it with all sincerity that if Carlo weren’t here, I wouldn’t have come.”

Both left Everton in 2021, with Ancelotti returning to Real Madrid and James moving on. Now, three years later, their paths cross once again, as Ancelotti leads Los Blancos into a tricky clash against a resurgent Rayo Vallecano side featuring James.

Rayo come into the match on a high, with two consecutive victories, including James’ first assist of the season in their Copa del Rey win last week. The 33-year-old has made seven appearances this season and will be eager to shine against his former club.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, enter the game after a commanding 3-0 victory over Girona last weekend. However, their recent record at Vallecas leaves room for concern, with just one win in their last four visits (one draw, two losses).

Ancelotti will hope to maintain Real Madrid’s momentum and close the gap at the top of the table, but he’ll be acutely aware of the challenge posed by his former protégé and the in-form Rayo squad.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

