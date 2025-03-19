Khelif vows to compete in 2028 Olympics amid gender eligibility controversy

Algerian Olympic boxing champion Imane Khelif has announced her intention to compete in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics despite facing intense scrutiny over her gender eligibility at the Paris Games, where she won a gold medal.

In an interview with ITV News, Khelif admitted that the backlash had taken a toll on her mental health, calling it a “campaign” against her. “I won the gold medal,” she stated. “That was the best response to all the bullying I faced.”

The controversy intensified when public figures such as Elon Musk, JK Rowling, and former U.S. President Donald Trump publicly questioned her eligibility. Rowling, in particular, sparked outrage by posting on X that Khelif was “enjoying the distress of a woman HE has just punched in the head.”

Khelif condemned the involvement of high-profile personalities, saying many made comments without verifying facts. “They spoke just for the sake of talking, without any reliable or documented information. That affected me the most in the beginning.” The scrutiny also impacted her family, with her mother reportedly requiring hospital care due to stress.

Addressing Trump’s comments on transgender athletes, she firmly responded: “I am not transgender. This does not concern me, and it does not intimidate me. That is my response.”

In 2023, the International Boxing Association (IBA) disqualified Khelif from the World Championships based on blood test results that allegedly made her ineligible for the women’s category. However, no details were disclosed regarding the findings.

Despite the IBA’s ruling, the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which oversaw the Paris boxing competition, permitted Khelif to compete, noting that she had participated in previous events without issue.

Amid the ongoing eligibility debate, Khelif’s status as a role model in the Arab world has grown. “Being an Olympic champion, a Muslim, and an Arab is something truly special, especially in a sport like boxing, where most athletes are men,” she said.

Reflecting on the controversy, Khelif insisted it had only made her stronger. “If the old Imane operated at 50% of her potential, then the Imane Khelif of today is even more motivated and determined.”

She added, “What happened at the Paris Olympics was an eye-opening experience. I feel even stronger now than I was before.”

