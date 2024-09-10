Kane inspired by Ronaldo’s record, aims for 100th England cap

Harry Kane with Cristiano Ronaldo

England captain Harry Kane has drawn inspiration from the relentless goal-scoring feats of Cristiano Ronaldo as he prepares to earn his 100th cap for the national team. The 31-year-old striker is set to reach this milestone in a UEFA Nations League match against Finland on Tuesday night at Wembley.

Kane, England’s all-time leading goal scorer, faced criticism for his performances during this summer’s Euros. However, the Bayern Munich star remains motivated by Cristiano Ronaldo, who netted his 901st career goal at the age of 39 years in a match against Scotland on Sunday. Kane believes that Ronaldo’s longevity proves he can continue playing and scoring at the highest level for many more years.

“I feel in really good shape, physically and mentally at a peak in my career,” Kane said. “Watching [Cristiano] Ronaldo score his 901st goal at 39 inspires me to play for as long as possible. I love representing England more than anything, and I don’t want it to end anytime soon. It’s just about continuing to improve and be consistent. Who knows how many caps or goals I can get, but I’m hungry for more.”

Read Also: 900 goals and counting: Breaking down Cristiano Ronaldo’s incredible scoring feats

When asked about Ronaldo’s influence, Kane explained: “[Ronaldo] and [Lionel] Messi were people I looked up to growing up; they were in their prime when I was in my teenage years. Both of them were inspirations to me. To have that hunger, desire, determination, and the drive to keep proving people wrong and prove to yourself you can be the best you can be.”

Kane further emphasised the importance of finding motivation from other players: “I try to use different players to motivate me. To score over 900 goals in your career is an exceptional record. To play until the age he is is really inspiring.”

When it was pointed out in the press conference that Ronaldo remains a striker rather than dropping deeper as he’s aged, Kane highlighted his adaptability. “It depends on circumstances, managers, and systems,” Kane said. “I’ve always been someone who can play high or drop deep. I’ve got enough of an all-round game to be effective in both areas.”

Kane also spoke about his growth under Bayern Munich’s new coach, noting, “For me, it’s about being better with Bayern, with the new coach focusing on high-intensity pressing and high-pressure situations without the ball, which is helping me improve. Football in general is becoming more about that style—man-for-man pressure—and it’s something you have to be able to cope with.”

As Kane prepares to mark his 100th cap, he remains driven to achieve more, inspired by the legendary figures of the game and determined to continue his legacy with England.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.