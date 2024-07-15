Euro 2024: Kane shares Golden Boot with five other players

England captain Harry Kane shared the Euro 2024 Golden Boot with five other players after finishing the tournament with three goals.

Spain’s Dani Olmo, Georgia’s Georges Mikautadze, the Netherlands’ Cody Gakpo, Slovakia’s Ivan Schranz, and Germany’s Jamal Musiala also claimed a share of the award.

Neither Kane nor Olmo found the net in the Euro 2024 final, where Spain emerged victorious with a 2-1 win. Previous tournaments used assists as a tiebreaker, which would have awarded the Golden Boot solely to Leipzig midfielder Olmo, but UEFA decided this year’s award would be determined only by goals scored.

Bayern Munich’s Kane, 30, scored against Denmark in the group stages, netted an extra-time winner against Slovakia in the last 16, and provided the equalizer against the Netherlands in the semifinals.

This achievement caps a prolific season for Kane, who won his first European Golden Shoe as the top scorer in any of Europe’s top leagues with 36 Bundesliga goals.

Kane, England’s all-time leading scorer, previously won the Golden Boot at the 2018 World Cup with six goals.

Spain and Manchester City midfielder Rodri, substituted at half-time in the final due to injury, was named the Best Player of the Tournament. The Young Player of the Tournament award went to Spain’s 17-year-old winger Lamine Yamal, who set up four goals and scored one in Germany.