Japan becomes first nation to qualify for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Japan has officially become the first team to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after securing a 2-0 victory over Bahrain in Saitama.

Second-half goals from Crystal Palace’s Daichi Kamada and Real Sociedad’s Takefusa Kubo sealed the win, ensuring the Samurai Blue progressed with three games to spare in the third round of Asian qualifiers.

While Canada, Mexico, and the United States had already secured their spots as tournament hosts, Japan is the first nation to qualify via the qualification process.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has eight guaranteed spots in the expanded 48-team 2026 World Cup, with an additional place available through intercontinental playoffs.

The third round of AFC qualifying consists of 18 teams split into three groups, with the top two from each group automatically qualifying.

Teams finishing third and fourth proceed to the fourth round for a chance to claim the remaining spots.

Under head coach Hajime Moriyasu, Japan has dominated the qualifiers, winning six out of six matches in the second round and remaining unbeaten in the third round with six wins and a draw.

Japan’s consistency on the world stage continues, as they secure a spot in their eighth consecutive FIFA World Cup.

The Samurai Blue impressed in Qatar 2022, reaching the Round of 16 before being eliminated by Croatia on penalties.

With qualification secured, Japan now shifts focus to preparing for the 2026 tournament, where they aim to surpass their previous World Cup performances.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

