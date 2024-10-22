Inter Milan and AC Milan relaunch new stadium plans near San Siro

Inter Milan and AC Milan have reignited plans to build a new stadium near the iconic San Siro, the city of Milan confirmed on Tuesday.

Mayor Giuseppe Sala and representatives from both clubs held discussions with Italy’s culture and sports minister about constructing a new stadium in the San Siro district and redeveloping the surrounding area.

The city of Milan has expressed support for the project, and the clubs are now moving forward with the necessary bureaucratic procedures. The previous joint project was abandoned last year due to disagreements over the demolition of the existing San Siro stadium.

First opened in 1926, San Siro has hosted numerous major sporting events. However, both Inter and Milan have been seeking a more modern, revenue-generating arena. The clubs have considered alternative locations, including San Donato Milanese and Sesto San Giovanni, for the new stadium.

Committed to working together, both clubs aim to make the project a reality, bringing significant economic benefits to Milan and the surrounding region.

Uncertainty about San Siro’s future has already led to the relocation of the 2027 Uefa Champions League final away from the city. However, the historic stadium is still set to host the opening ceremony of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

