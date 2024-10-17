How injury crisis costs Europe's top football leagues £2.3billion

Record-Breaking Injury Numbers Spark Concern

Injuries across Europe’s top five football leagues have cost clubs an astounding £2.3 billion over the last four seasons, raising serious concerns about player welfare and the increasing strain of an overcrowded international football calendar. According to the Howden Men’s European Football Injury Index, 14,292 injuries were recorded in the Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1, Serie A, and the Bundesliga from the 2020-21 to 2023/24 seasons.

Clubs Hit Hard by Financial Burden

The financial impact on clubs has been immense, with injuries costing them €732 million in wages during the 2023/24 season alone, based on player salaries. The number of injuries continues to climb, with 4,123 reported last season, marking a 4% increase from the previous year and a 37% rise since the 2020/21 season. During the 2023-24 campaign, injuries occurred every 92 minutes, costing clubs an average of €172,975 per match.

Premier League Clubs Bear the Heaviest Costs

The Premier League endured the highest injury-related costs, amounting to €318 million. Manchester United topped the list with a total injury cost of €47.4 million, followed by Manchester City at €32.3 million. Chelsea had the highest average cost per injury at €640,000. Across Europe, Germany’s Bundesliga recorded the highest injury frequency, while Ligue 1’s Toulouse experienced the longest interval between injuries, with one injury every 338 minutes.

Under-21 Players Suffering Severe Injuries

The report highlights a concerning rise in the severity of injuries affecting under-21 players, with the 2023-24 Premier League season seeing U21s sidelined for an average of 44 days per injury—a 187% increase from the 2020/21 season. James Burrows, Head of Sport at Howden, noted a shift in the insurance industry’s understanding of injury risks, stating, “Traditionally, older players were seen as more vulnerable to long-term injuries, but current trends show that younger players are now suffering more severe injuries.”

Calls for Action on Fixture Congestion

Burrows emphasized the physical toll modern football is taking on players: “The 2023/24 Howden Men’s European Football Injury Index underscores the ever-increasing demands on players. As fixture congestion intensifies with expanded competitions domestically and internationally, more players are being sidelined for longer periods, with injury costs rising by 5% this season alone.”

Global Concerns Over Player Welfare

The release of the report coincides with growing concerns over player fatigue, as highlighted by a recent formal complaint from FIFPro, the global players’ union, and the European Leagues association to the European Union, criticizing FIFA’s increasingly congested schedule. Luigi De Siervo, CEO of Italy’s Serie A, added, “FIFA and UEFA have continually expanded their competitions for clubs and national teams, leading to an overburdened calendar.” The report amplifies the urgency to address fixture congestion and prioritize player welfare amid rising physical demands on elite footballers.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

