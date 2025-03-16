Hojlund, Garnacho end goal droughts as Man United crush Leicester

Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho ended their goal droughts as Manchester United secured a commanding 3-0 victory over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Hojlund opened the scoring in the first half, netting his first goal in 22 matches, while Garnacho doubled United’s lead in the second half, ending his 25-game wait for a goal. Bruno Fernandes sealed the win with a late third as Ruben Amorim’s side continued their resurgence.

For Leicester boss Ruud van Nistelrooy, the defeat marked a historic low, as his side became the first team in English top-flight history to lose seven consecutive home games without scoring.

Hojlund, who last found the net on December 12, capitalized on Leicester’s defensive lapses in the 28th minute, slotting home after Boubakary Soumare’s mistake and Wout Faes’ hesitation.

Garnacho, who had a goal ruled out for offside earlier, finally got on the scoresheet in the 67th minute, pouncing on another defensive error to double United’s advantage. Fernandes then wrapped up the win with a clinical finish from the edge of the area in the final minutes.

Despite the victory, United’s night was marred by a potentially serious injury to young defender Ayden Heaven, who was stretchered off in the 51st minute in just his second career start.

While the result only lifts United from 15th to 13th in an underwhelming Premier League campaign, it builds on their momentum following their emphatic Europa League triumph over Real Sociedad.

Leicester’s survival hopes, meanwhile, look bleak, as they remain nine points from safety with just a handful of games left. The Foxes, who last scored a home league goal on December 8, rarely threatened and were met with boos from the home crowd at full-time.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share