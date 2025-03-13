Man United plans major summer squad overhaul

Manchester United are reportedly planning a major squad overhaul this summer, with as many as 12 first-team players potentially leaving, according to the Daily Mail.

Man United manager Ruben Amorim arrived mid-season to replace Erik ten Hag and has attempted to implement his style and system. However, he has struggled due to an unbalanced squad and a series of key injuries.

Despite these challenges, INEOS has put its full backing behind the Portuguese coach and plans to support him in the upcoming transfer window.

However, due to years of poor recruitment and financial mismanagement, the club must raise funds through player sales to facilitate this rebuild.

According to Mail Online, United could allow up to 12 first-team players to leave as they restructure their squad.

Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe recently highlighted players such as Andre Onana, Lisandro Martinez, Antony, Jadon Sancho, and Casemiro as individuals the club is still paying for but may not be part of INEOS’ long-term vision.

Antony has already left on loan for Real Betis and could be sold permanently.

Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford are also out on loan, with potential deals in place for permanent exits this summer.

Rasmus Hojlund has endured a tough debut season, and United may consider cutting their losses to fund alternative striker options.

Mason Mount, plagued by injuries since his £60m move from Chelsea, remains a player Amorim admires, but a sizable offer could convince United to cash in.

Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelof, Tom Heaton, and Jonny Evans are all out of contract this summer and are unlikely to be offered new deals.

Meanwhile, United have been linked with several potential reinforcements, including Sporting Lisbon’s Geovany Quenda and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

