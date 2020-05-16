HiFL launches e-invitational tournament

As part of plans to keep fans, partners and stakeholders alike engaged as the world continues to practice social distancing in the fight against the scourge of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Higher Institutions Football League, HiFL have announced the launch of a virtual football e- tournament involving some of the country’s finest gamers across 8 universities.

Speaking on the launch of the e-Invitational, Director, PACE Sports, and Entertainment Marketing, Sola Fijabi reiterated the commitment of the entire management of HiFL and its partners NUGA to the development of the collegiate game in the land and urged fans and stakeholders alike to ensure to tune in across HiFL digital platforms from May 18th – May 22nd to catch the action live on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

“Indeed, the lockdown has shown us that now more than ever we should embrace all forms of digital engagements and eSports in particular as we look to navigate these uncertain times. And once again HiFL is leading the charge into the new future alongside our illustrious sponsors like Stanbic IBTC and Bold drinks”, Fijabi remarked.

Promising eight (8) games and bucket loads of excitement and intrigue, the universities which include University of Ibadan (UI), University of Lagos (UNILAG), Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), Redeemers University Nigeria (RUN), University of Benin (UNIBEN), Lead City University, Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD) and Delta State University (DELSU) will be represented by a group of gamers that includes both current students and alumni for comprehensive League engagement across board. Each university will be drawn to a top LaLiga club team with a minimum match squad rating of 85 and will play the FIFA 20 on Play Station.

The games will hold between May 18th – May 22nd with a total of 8 knockout games to be played from the Round of 8, leading up to the Super Four (Semifinals and finals). The first match will start at 4pm on Monday, 18 May.It should be noted that the HiFL e-Invitational is sponsored by Stanbic IBTC and Bold drinks in partnership with LaLiga.