Here is how Team Nigeria performed at Tokyo Olympics

Team Nigeria finished 74th in the World and 8th best from Africa at the just concluded Tokyo Olympics, with two medals – Silver and Bronze, and we couldn’t be any prouder.

The first week of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan saw Team Nigeria achieve memorable feats. Uche Eke became the first Gymnast to represent Nigeria, and Swimmer, Abiola Ogunbanwo became the first to finish a 100m freestyle in under a minute at 59.74 seconds; breaking Ngozi Monu’s long-standing Nigerian 2007 record of 1 minute (1:00.50).

Here is how Team Nigeria performed at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Athletics

Tobi Amusan won the semi-finals race in 12.62 seconds qualifying for the finals, in the hurdles field. Sprinter Adegoke also did the country proud after finishing in 9.98 seconds to win his first-round heat. Making him the 11th Nigerian in history to run a sub 10.

Team Nigeria’s Mixed 4 x 400m quartet comprising Imaobong Uko, Emmanuel Ojeli, Nathaniel Samson, and Patience Okon-George, set a new African record in the 4×400m mixed relay with a 3:13.60 finish. However, their record-breaking performance wasn’t enough to help them advance to the finals of the event, as they finished fifth in the event’s first round. Having crashed out, they now have their sights on qualifying for the World Championships in Oregon in 2022.

Wrestling

In the 68kg women’s freestyle wrestling event, Blessing Oborududu won a silver medal for Nigeria after losing 4-1 to America. The medal is Nigeria’s second medal won at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics.

Rowing and Gymnastics

Team Nigeria’s Esther Toko became the first Nigerian athlete to compete at the 2020 Summer Olympics in the Women’s Single Sculls rowing event. Toko finished fifth in 8 minutes 58 seconds (8:58.49), to qualify for the repechage stage of the event.

Meanwhile, history was made when Uche Eke became the first Nigerian to represent Nigeria in the Gymnastics event at the Olympics.

Table Tennis and Badminton

On the Tennis Table, Aruna Quadri got knocked out from the competition after losing 4-2 to a Brazilian player. Quadri’s fellow teammates Olajide Omotayo, Offiong Edem, and Funke Oshonaike also lost in their respective categories.

Nigeria’s reps for Badminton – Godwin Olofua, and Anuoluwapo Juwon Opeyori (men’s Doubles), including Dorcas Adesokan (Women’s Singles), also sought wins at the competition. Olofua and Opeyori put their all into their games but crashed out after losing 2-0 to Japan and 0-2 to Russia. Dorcas Adesokan also lost her games against Spain and South Korea.

Swimming and Taekwondo

17-year-old Abiola Ogunbanwo broke a 14-year-old record making her the fastest NIgerian woman to finish a 100m freestyle at an impressive 59.74s, but it wasn’t enough to make her advance in the competition. Elizabeth Anyanacho, on the Taekwondo floor, went for a win as the sole representative for Nigeria in the Taekwondo events but lost 12-7 to her Turkish opponent, Nur Tatar.

Basketball

The Nigeria men’s senior basketball team -D’Tigers, challenged for a medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics but lost all group games against Australia (84-65), Germany (92-99), and Italy (71-80).

The women’s senior basketball team D’Tigress also lost all three games against the United States (81-72), France (62-87), and (102-83) Japan respectively.

Team Nigeria’s presence at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo makes it their 17th appearance at the Global competition, and STAR as the Official Beer of the team has been supportive all through the games. The sponsorship is in partnership with the Nigerian Olympics Committee (NOC) and has been of immense benefit to Team Nigeria in their quest for Olympic greatness.