Here are top 10 African teams with the most AFCON medals

The drama and excitement of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) ended on Sunday February 11 as host nation Ivory Coast defeated Nigeria’s Super Eagles 2-1 to claim their third AFCON title.

The 2023 AFCON showcased an array of thrilling moments, drama, upsets, excitement, and VAR credibility.

Despite losing the final to Ivory Coast, Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain at the top of the team that have won more Africa Nations Cup medals.

Nigeria have appeared in the finals of the Africa Cup of Nations on 20 occasions, and won a total of sixteen medals; three gold, five silver and eight Bronze medals.

According to data by Statisense, the Super Eagles are ranked top of the 10 teams with the most AFCON medals.

Ten African Team with the most AFCON medals

Nigeria: 3 Gold, 5 Silver, 8 Bronze (16 Medals)

Egypt: 7 Gold, 3 Silver, 4 Bronze (14 Medals)

Ghana: 4 Gold, 4 Silver, 9 Bronze (17 Medals)

Cameroon: 5 Gold, 5 Silver, 1 Bronze (11 Medals)

Ivory Coast: 3 Gold, 2 Silver, 4 Bronze (9 Medals)

Zambia: 1 Gold, 2 Silver, 3 Bronze (6 Medals)

Algeria: 2 Gold, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze (5 Total)

DR Congo: 2 Gold, 0 Silver, 3 Bronze (7 Medals)

Sudan: 1 Gold, 2 Silver, 1 Bronze (4 Medals)

Tunisia: 1 Gold, 0 Silver, 3 Bronze (4 Medals)