Here are the 10 highest-earning English football players in 2025

English footballers continue to command top salaries across Europe and the Middle East, showcasing their talent at some of the continent’s most prestigious clubs.

With high-profile transfers and lucrative contracts, these players have significantly increased their weekly earnings, reflecting their value in European and global football. Here, we break down the highest-paid English footballers based on weekly wages, according to data from GiveMeSport.

Ivan Toney (Al-Ahli) – £406,730 weekly wage

Ivan Toney’s switch from the Premier League to the Saudi Pro League with Al-Ahli has brought a substantial financial windfall. His new deal sees him earning a staggering £406,730 per week—an astronomical rise from his previous £20,000 weekly salary at Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium. His move highlights the financial incentives luring players to the Middle East.

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) – £398,599 weekly wage

England’s all-time leading goalscorer, Harry Kane, saw his wages soar after joining Bayern Munich, securing a £398,599-per-week salary. His 2023/24 season was nothing short of phenomenal, netting 44 goals in 45 appearances and proving his worth despite Bayern’s failure to secure silverware.

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) – £332,112 weekly wage

Jude Bellingham’s move to Real Madrid in 2023 solidified his status as one of football’s brightest young talents. The £88.5 million signing was rewarded with a £ 332,112 per week contract, and he has since flourished, finishing third in the 2023/24 La Liga Golden Boot race with 19 goals from midfield. His rise continues to inspire the next generation of English footballers.

Raheem Sterling (Arsenal – On Loan From Chelsea) – £325,000 weekly wage

Despite being Chelsea’s highest-paid player under Todd Boehly, Raheem Sterling faced an uncertain future following the arrival of Enzo Maresca. The winger, known for commanding high wages, was loaned to Arsenal, where he now earns a reported £150,000 weekly wage.

Jack Grealish (Man City) – £300,000 weekly wage

Manchester City’s £100 million man, Jack Grealish, remains one of the club’s top earners, taking home £300,000 per week. While his performances have been inconsistent, he continues to play a key role for both City and the England national team.

Marcus Rashford (Man United – On Loan at Aston Villa) – £300,000 weekly wage

Marcus Rashford, currently on loan at Aston Villa, is Manchester United’s highest-paid player on this list, earning £300,000 per week. His impressive 2022/23 season—scoring 30 goals and providing 11 assists—secured him this lucrative contract.

Mason Mount (Man United) – £250,000 weekly wage

Former Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount joined Manchester United in the summer of 2023, becoming one of the club’s top earners. His £250,000-per-week salary places him among the highest-paid English footballers, with only three United players earning more.

John Stones (Manchester City) – £250,000 weekly wage

John Stones, a key defensive figure for Manchester City and England, earns £250,000 per week. His role in Pep Guardiola’s tactical system, often shifting between centre-back and midfield, has solidified his status as one of the top-paid English defenders.

Jadon Sancho (Chelsea – On Loan From Man United) – £250,000 weekly wage

Jadon Sancho’s £250,000-per-week contract at Manchester United remains intact despite his falling out with Erik ten Hag. After an impressive loan spell at Borussia Dortmund, where he helped the team reach the Champions League final, Sancho is now spending the season on loan at Chelsea.

Reece James (Chelsea) – £250,000 weekly wage

Chelsea captain Reece James earns £250,000 per week at Stamford Bridge. The right-back’s salary reflects his growing importance to the team, especially after taking over the captaincy following Cesar Azpilicueta’s departure.

