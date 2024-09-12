‘He Dives Too Much’: Mourinho criticises Osimhen’s diving habit

Jose Mourinho in conversation with Victor Osimhen

Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho has expressed displeasure with Victor Osimhen‘s diving tendencies. Mourinho believes that Osimhen dives too often, a habit he has previously addressed with the Nigerian striker.

Mourinho recounted how he spoke to Osimhen after a Napoli-Roma match last season, advising the 25-year-old to stay on his feet. “I don’t have problems with Victor,” Mourinho told HT Spor.

“In fact, we have a very good relationship. But every time I play against him, I speak with him because I don’t like the way he behaves. He dives too much.”

Mourinho added that he told Osimhen, “Look, you are one of the two best African players, you and (Mohamed) Salah. In the past, it was Didier Drogba, Samuel Eto’o, George Weah. You cannot behave like this. He dives too much. That’s my problem with him.”

Read Also: Osimhen’s arrival at Galatasaray boosts club’s social media following

Despite his criticism, Mourinho emphasised that their relationship remains positive. “But after 10 minutes, we are fine. We have a very good relationship, and for the Turkish league, it’s fantastic, and for Galatasaray, it’s fantastic too,” he added.

Read Also: From street hawker to African King- The rise of Victor Osimhen

Mourinho and Osimhen now find themselves on opposite sides of one of Europe’s most intense rivalries, with Mourinho managing Fenerbahce and Osimhen joining Galatasaray on loan from Napoli. The two clubs are set to face off on September 21, where Mourinho will need to devise a strategy to counter Osimhen’s threat.

Osimhen’s move to Galatasaray came after failed attempts to secure transfers to Chelsea or Al-Ahli late in the summer window. He is expected to make his debut for Galatasaray against Rizespor on Saturday, as they aim to maintain their perfect start to the season.

Although Osimhen did not feature for Napoli before his departure, he gained valuable minutes on international duty for Nigeria, scoring in their 3-0 win over Benin Republic and playing in a 0-0 draw against Rwanda.

Galatasaray’s acquisition of Osimhen is considered a significant coup, given his impressive record of 55 Serie A goals for Napoli over the past three seasons. His 26-goal tally in the 2022/23 season was crucial in securing Napoli’s first Scudetto in over three decades.

However, a falling out with Napoli’s new manager, Antonio Conte, saw him lose his No. 9 shirt to summer signing Romelu Lukaku, leading to his departure.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.