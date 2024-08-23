Gundogan returns to Manchester City in surprise move

Manchester City have completed the signing of former captain Ilkay Gundogan on a one-year deal with an option for an additional year. The German midfielder, who was Pep Guardiola’s first signing at the club in 2016, spent seven successful seasons at City before joining Barcelona in 2023.

Gundogan won 14 trophies during his first stint at the Etihad, scoring 60 goals in 304 appearances. He expressed his excitement about returning to the club and working with Guardiola once again.

“My seven years at Manchester City were a time of pure contentment,” Gundogan said. “Everyone knows the respect I have for Pep – he is the best manager in the world.”

Despite having an impressive debut campaign in Spain, Barcelona decided to part ways with Gundogan due to financial constraints. His departure helped Barcelona comply with La Liga spending restrictions.

Gundogan acknowledged the difficult circumstances surrounding his departure from Barcelona but expressed gratitude for his time at the club. He was looking forward to contributing to Barcelona’s new campaign but understood the financial necessity of his departure.

Guardiola expressed surprise and delight at the unexpected opportunity to re-sign Gundogan. “It was a complete surprise,” he said. “We didn’t have any doubts when the possibility to re-sign him was open.”

Gundogan’s return is a timely boost for City, especially after the departure of Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid. Guardiola praised the timing of the deal and emphasized the possibility of unexpected transfers during the transfer window.

