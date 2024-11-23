Guardiola suffers fifth straight defeat as Man City crisis deepens

Manchester City suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat at home to Tottenham Hotspur, marking their fifth consecutive loss and plunging their season into crisis.

The defeat, City‘s worst home loss since 2003, has left them eight points behind league leaders Liverpool. The team’s struggles have been exacerbated by the absence of key midfielder Rodri, who is out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury.

The defeat leaves City in a precarious position, potentially falling eight points behind Liverpool if the league leaders win at Southampton on Sunday. Adding to the challenge, City faces a daunting trip to Anfield next week.

Tottenham took control early, with James Maddison netting twice in just seven minutes during the first half. Pedro Porro added to City’s misery with a strike against his former club, while Brennan Johnson’s late goal sealed the comprehensive victory.

This loss is City’s first home defeat from open play since just before the 2022 World Cup, leaving them five points behind leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand. Despite City’s current struggles, Guardiola recently extended his contract until 2027, committing to reversing the club’s fortunes amid the worst form of his career.

“This is a situation we’ve never experienced in my eight years here,” said Guardiola, who joined City in 2016. “We have to face it and break the cycle by winning the next games, starting with the upcoming one. We may see things differently in a few weeks.”

Before kick-off, City fans celebrated Rodri’s Ballon d’Or award with a dramatic firelight display, as the midfielder’s name lit up across the Etihad pitch. However, Rodri, who sustained a knee ligament injury in September, remains sidelined for the rest of the season, a significant blow that has contributed to City’s struggles.

Despite starting the match strongly, with Guglielmo Vicario denying Erling Haaland twice early on, City faltered when Tottenham launched their first major attack. In the 13th minute, Dejan Kulusevski delivered a pinpoint cross to Maddison, who calmly slotted home.

Guardiola acknowledged his team’s vulnerability: “Right now, we are fragile defensively. We started well, as we often do, but couldn’t find the net, and then we conceded. After that, it was difficult for us emotionally.”

City’s hopes of a fifth straight Premier League title now hang in the balance as they face a crucial period in the weeks ahead.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

