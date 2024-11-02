Bournemouth stuns Manchester City with historic 2-1 win

Bournemouth

Bournemouth secured a historic 2-1 victory over Manchester City at Vitality Stadium, marking their first-ever win over the Premier League champions.

Goals from Antoine Semenyo and Evanilson delivered a memorable triumph for the Cherries, who were in control from the outset.

Fresh off strong performances against Aston Villa and Arsenal, Bournemouth approached the match with intensity and confidence. Within just two minutes, Ederson was forced into a double save to deny Semenyo and Justin Kluivert.

The breakthrough came in the ninth minute when Milos Kerkez’s cut-back found Semenyo, who slotted it home to give Bournemouth an early lead. City struggled to gain momentum in the first half, failing to register a single shot on target.

In the second half, Bournemouth picked up where they left off, nearly doubling their lead immediately. Although Ederson initially blocked Evanilson’s effort, the forward made good on his next chance, sliding in to convert another Kerkez cross and extend the lead to 2-0.

Bournemouth had the opportunity to make it 3-0, but Adam Smith missed a clear chance, firing over an open goal after Marcus Tavernier’s shot hit the post.

City’s response came late, with Erling Haaland’s weak volley in the 80th minute marking their first shot on target. Josko Gvardiol’s header two minutes later briefly raised hopes of a comeback, but Bournemouth’s defense held firm.

The win dropped City to second place, as Liverpool climbed to the top with their own comeback win over Brighton. Bournemouth, meanwhile, jumped to eighth in the table.

This victory not only bolstered Bournemouth’s standing but also dealt a significant blow to City’s title aspirations as the league leaders slipped from the top spot.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

