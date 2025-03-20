GOtv Boxing Night 33 set for Molade Okoya-Thomas indoor sports hall

The 33rd edition of GOtv Boxing Night will take place at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Indoor Sports Hall within the Teslim Balogun Stadium complex, organizers Flykite Productions announced on Wednesday.

The event will showcase prominent figures in Nigerian boxing, including Sikiru “Omo Iya Eleja” Shogbesan, Nigeria’s first graduate boxer; Williams “Kaki” Amosu, Sodiq Adeleke, Sadiq Oyakojo, Lateef “Latest” Azeez, and female boxing sensation Ayisat Oriyomi.

Bamidele Johnson, Flykite Productions Chief Operating Officer, stated that efforts are underway to include additional boxers in the lineup. He emphasized the selection of top-tier boxers ready to deliver compelling performances.

“Many of the boxers here are high on the local and continental rankings. They are young, hungry for glory and have the talent to achieve their goals. We are going to have really cracking fights that will delight the fans,” Johnson said.

The boxers formalised their participation by signing contracts at a ceremony held at Flykite Productions’ Lagos office on Wednesday.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

