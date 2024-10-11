Ghana's 2025 AFCON hopes in jeopardy after goalless draw with Sudan

Ghana‘s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification campaign suffered another setback after a goalless draw against Sudan at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday.

Despite dominating possession and creating numerous chances, the Black Stars failed to find the back of the net.

Ghana now sits third in Group F with just two points from three matches, while Sudan’s point lifts them to second with four points. Angola leads the group with six points from two games, while Niger sits at the bottom with one point. Angola will face Niger on Friday in Luanda.

In a frustrating match for the Black Stars, Mohammed Kudus and Iñaki Williams came closest to scoring, but Sudan’s defense, led by goalkeeper Mohamed Al Mustafa, held firm. Ghana’s attacking line struggled to break down a resilient Sudanese side, who managed to keep the game scoreless despite Ghana’s intense late pressure.

Ghana’s hopes of qualifying for the AFCON are in serious jeopardy, with a must-win match against Sudan in Benghazi, Libya, on Tuesday. A defeat would almost certainly doom the four-time AFCON champions’ chances of reaching the finals in Morocco.

Since reaching the 2017 AFCON semifinals, Ghana’s fortunes have taken a downward turn, with back-to-back group-stage exits in the last two tournaments. Now, a squad featuring top players from Europe’s elite leagues, and ranked 50 places higher than Sudan in the world rankings, faces the embarrassing prospect of missing out on the tournament for the first time in 21 years.

Ahead of the match, Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku delivered a stern message to the team, reportedly telling the players, “Die for Ghana or never be selected again.” He added, “It is unacceptable to see Ghanaian players laughing and smiling after draws. The minimum I expect is a team of footballers with passion.”

Ghana will need to regroup quickly if they hope to salvage their AFCON qualifying campaign in the crucial return fixture.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

