Gaza conflict: UEFA postpones Kosovo-Israel qualifier

UEFA on Thursday announced that the Euro 2024 qualifier between Kosovo and Israel, scheduled for Sunday, has been postponed because of the Israel-Gaza conflict.

“Israeli authorities currently do not allow their national team to travel abroad,” UEFA, European football’s governing body, said in a statement.

According to UEFA, a new date for the fixture will be announced in due course.

Hamas launched offensive against Israel on Saturday, which made UEFA to postpone, “all matches scheduled” in Israel “in the next couple of weeks”.

The governing body has rescheduled Israel’s match against Switzerland, originally scheduled for Thursday, for Wednesday November 15 with the venue still to be determined.

Israel’s European Under-21 Championship matches have also been postponed along with an Under-17 mini-tournament in which Israel was due to take part.