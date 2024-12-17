Full list: African Footballer of the Year winner from 1992 till date and their countries

Ademola Lookman: 10 interesting facts about the African Player Of the Year

Nigerian forward, Ademola Lookman, was on Monday named the African Footballer of the Year for 2024, becoming the seventh Nigerian to receive this prestigious honour.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has been awarding the African Footballer of the Year since 1992, recognising the continent’s top football talent annually.

Here is a comprehensive list of the winners since the award’s inception and their countries:

1992: Abedi Pele (Ghana)

1993: Rashidi Yekini (Nigeria)

1994: Emmanuel Amunike (Nigeria)

1995: George Weah (Liberia)

1996: Nwankwo Kanu (Nigeria)

1997: Victor Ikpeba (Nigeria)

1998: Mustapha Hadji (Morocco)

1999: Nwankwo Kanu (Nigeria)

2000: Patrick Mboma (Cameroon)

2001: El Hadji Diouf (Senegal)

2002: El Hadji Diouf (Senegal)

2003: Samuel Eto’o (Cameroon)

2004: Samuel Eto’o (Cameroon)

2005: Samuel Eto’o (Cameroon)

2006: Didier Drogba (Ivory Coast)

2007: Frederic Kanoute (Mali)

2008: Emmanuel Adebayor (Togo)

2009: Didier Drogba (Ivory Coast)

2010: Samuel Eto’o (Cameroon)

2011: Yaya Touré (Ivory Coast)

2012: Yaya Touré (Ivory Coast)

2013: Yaya Touré (Ivory Coast)

2014: Yaya Touré (Ivory Coast)

2015: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon)

2016: Riyad Mahrez (Algeria)

2017: Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

2018: Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

2019: Sadio Mané (Senegal)

2020: Award not held due to COVID-19 pandemic

2021: Not awarded

2022: Sadio Mané (Senegal)

2023: Victor Osimhen (Nigeria)

2024: Ademola Lookman (Nigeria)

This list reflects the rich history of African football, showcasing the continent’s exceptional talent over the years.

