Frustration for Ten Hag as Man United held at Aston Villa

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will hope that a battling draw against Aston Villa eases the intense scrutiny surrounding his position. Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe was present at Villa Park, observing a glimpse of the resilience that had been lacking in recent matches against Tottenham and Porto.

Read also:Ten Hag dismisses panic over Man United’s slow start

Ten Hag opted for veteran leadership by starting Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans, though he lost Maguire to injury just before halftime. Marcus Rashford tested Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez twice, while captain Bruno Fernandes came closest to scoring with a free-kick that hit the bar. Substitute Antony also forced an impressive save from Martinez with a long-range effort.

United goalkeeper Andre Onana faced little threat but made a key save against a powerful shot from Villa’s Youri Tielemans. Ten Hag will now hope Ratcliffe and the United hierarchy saw enough to maintain confidence in him, though the draw leaves the team still searching for their first win in five matches.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share