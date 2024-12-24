France-based striker, Ewelike Ezekwesiri, 22, opts to play for Nigeria

France-based football striker, Ewelike U. Ezekwesiri, opts to play for Nigeria

… As another Nigerian tops goal scorers’ chart in his club in France

France-based striker, 22-year-old Ewelike Unity Ezekwesiri, has indicated interest to don Nigeria’s national football team dress.

The Imo State-born striker who plays for Marmalade 47 FC, spoke on telephone with newsmen where he opted to join Nigeria’s growing strike force in the attack.

This shows the growing interest of Nigerian foreign-based footballers to play for Nigeria since the likes of Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and Victor Boniface made global headlines wearing the Nigerian colours from their bases in Europe.

The Nigerian national team is expected to benefit from the new surge of interest from foreign-based footballers unlike in the past when it appeared difficult to convince young Nigerians to wear their national colours.

Reacting, Ezekwesiri said he was ready to play for Nigerian as a result of his love for the fatherland.

Speaking further, the Nigeria striker who has nicked a hattrick for his club said he is open to invitation any day to feature in any Nigerian match to prove himself.

He said: “I Can tell you that Nigeria is a great nation with lots of skillful and talented players. I will love to play alongside with and show my own skills just as I have watched many of them show theirs,” the young talented striker said.

Ezekwesiri hails from Ovuru Autonomous Community in Aboh Mbaise Local Council Area of Imo State, south east Nigeria, and is currently making waves in France especially in his club in the French-speaking nation.

Ewekwesiri is reputed to be one of the most sought-after players with just 10 matches and a hattrick in his Europe champions club.

Born on 12th July,2002, he is known for hard work and commitment to his passion and love for the round leader game. He had his first assignment with Destiny Football Club on 28th February, 2023.

The Nigeria striker has over eleven goals and eight assists to his credit so far and he is currently on top of players on the watch list for picks.

He has played for one year for Marmalade 47 FC and is topping the goal scorers’ chart for his country.

