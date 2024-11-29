Former world number one Swiatek accepts doping suspension

Iga Swiatek

World number two and five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek has accepted a one-month suspension after testing positive for a banned substance.

The Polish star, who was ranked world number one at the time of the test, provided a sample containing the angina medication trimetazidine in an out-of-competition test on August 12, 2024.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) determined that the positive test was caused by contamination in a non-prescription melatonin medication Swiatek was taking to address jet lag and sleep issues.

“In the last two-and-a-half months I was subject to strict ITIA proceedings, which confirmed my innocence,” Swiatek said on Instagram. “The only positive doping test in my career, showing a low level of a banned substance I’ve never heard about before, put everything I’ve worked so hard for my entire life into question.”

Swiatek was initially provisionally suspended on September 12 but successfully appealed the decision. The Polish player then accepted a one-month suspension on Wednesday, which ends on December 4, 2024. As a result of the positive test, Swiatek was also forced to forfeit her prize money from the Cincinnati Open semi-finals.

