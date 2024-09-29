Flykite donates boxing equipment to support young boxers in Lagos

Flykite productions, the organisers of GOtv Boxing Night, has donated essential training equipment to Tipo Boxing Academy, a training center located in Egbeda, Lagos.

The donated items include high-quality punch pads, gloves, headgear, and a punching bag, aimed at supporting the academy’s efforts in grooming young boxers, starting from the age of six.

During the presentation of the equipment, Bamidele Johnson, Chief Operating Officer of Flykite Productions, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to fostering the growth of boxing talent in Nigeria.

“This donation is our contribution to the advancement of boxing in Nigeria,” Johnson stated. “We are here to support your dreams of becoming world champions. These items are meant to aid your growth and help you achieve those dreams.”

Yusuf Alarape, the head trainer at Tipo Academy, expressed his gratitude, highlighting the positive impact on the young boxers.

“We are truly grateful for this support for Tipo Boxing Academy,” Alarape said. “The kids are really excited, and this will serve as a huge morale booster for them.”

Flykite Productions has played a key role in promoting boxing across Nigeria, having successfully organised 31 editions of GOtv Boxing Night, along with the GOtv Boxing NextGen Search, a platform dedicated to discovering and nurturing emerging boxing talents nationwide.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.