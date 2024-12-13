Flamingos thrash Niger Republic 9-0 in WAFU U17 Girls’ Cup

Flamingos

Nigeria’s U17 girls, the Flamingos, delivered a dominant performance on Thursday, crushing Niger Republic 9-0 in their second match of the WAFU U17 Girls’ Cup in Ghana.

The Flamingos got off to a flying start as Aishat Animashaun opened the scoring in the 5th minute, capitalising on Mary Mamudu’s in-swinging delivery. FIFA U17 World Cup star Shakirat Moshood then stole the show with a stunning 35-yard strike in the 17th minute to double Nigeria’s lead.

Moshood struck again six minutes later, finishing off an assist from Animashaun for Nigeria’s third goal. Janet Akekoromowei added the fourth in the 33rd minute with a close-range finish and doubled her tally in the 42nd minute with another goal. Moments later, Akekoromowei completed her hat-trick with a powerful header.

Moshood wasn’t to be outdone, scoring her third in the 45th minute to bring the first-half tally to an incredible 7-0.

The second half saw Moshood continue her scintillating form, netting her fourth in the 59th minute after a solo drive to beat Nigerien goalkeeper Ndiaye Fatai Basiru.

Peace Effiong capped the rout in the 79th minute with a thunderous strike from outside the box, sealing Nigeria’s emphatic 9-0 victory.

The Flamingos, who have scored an astonishing 14 goals in two games, will face Cote d’Ivoire on Monday as they continue their quest for the WAFU U17 Girls’ Cup title.

