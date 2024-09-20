Elliott Hill, Nike new CEO

Nike, a sports footwear maker has announced a leadership change, with John Donahoe stepping down as CEO and Elliott Hill taking over the role. Donahoe’s departure comes amid challenges faced by Nike in recent years.

Hill has had a long and successful career at Nike, spanning over three decades. He joined the company as an intern in 1988 and held various leadership positions before retiring in 2020.

Here are five key facts to know about Nike‘s new CEO Elliott Hill:

Three-Decade Journey at Nike

Elliott Hill has dedicated over 30 years to Nike, shaping the brand in various leadership roles since joining in 1988. According to his LinkedIn profile, Hill started as an intern and climbed the corporate ladder before retiring in 2020.

From Intern to Sales Leader

Hill’s early years at Nike were spent in sales, where he held various roles for a decade. In 2000, he was promoted to Vice President of EMEA Sales and Retail, a role he held for three years. In 2003, he was named Vice President and General Manager of USA Retail, and a year later, he took on the role of Vice President of USA Commerce.

Leadership Roles Across Nike’s Global Operations

In 2006, Hill was appointed Vice President of Global Retail. By 2010, he became Vice President and General Manager of Nike North America. In 2013, Hill was promoted to President of Geographies and Sales, and in 2016, he assumed the title of President of Geographies & Integrated Marketplace. From 2018 to 2020, Hill served as President of Consumer & Marketplace, overseeing Nike’s global operations and marketing strategy.

Educational Background and Strong Industry Relationships

Hill holds a master’s degree in Sports Administration from Ohio University and a bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology from Texas Christian University. He is well-known within Nike, maintaining close ties with board chair and former CEO Mark Parker. Analysts, such as Simeon Siegel of RBC Capital Markets, believe Hill’s return brings renewed energy to the brand.

Respected Leadership and Applauded Appointment

Hill’s extensive experience in product development and marketing has helped solidify Nike’s dominant position in the sportswear industry. His return as CEO has been well-received, with praise from Nike founder Phil Knight and Apple CEO Tim Cook, Nike’s lead independent director.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.