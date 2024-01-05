Finspot academy donates football kits to Lagoon Sport Club

Finspot Academy has reaffirmed its commitment to community development by extending a supportive hand to the Lagoon Sport Club.

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, Finspot Academy donated football kits to club members, contributing to advancing sports talents in the country.

By supporting the Lagoon Sport Club, the academy aims to foster a culture of physical wellness and camaraderie among the youth.

Olusola Adeyefa, Finspot Academy corporate communication team lead said the initiative is part of the company’s aim of promoting sports development in the country.

“This initiative is a testament to Finspot Academy’s dedication not only to educational excellence in the realm of Forex trading but also to actively contributing to the overall welfare of the local community,” Adeyefa said.

“The football dressing kits are anticipated to enhance the sporting experience for the club members and inspire a new generation of athletes.”

This act of benevolence coincides with the culmination of Finspot Academy’s activities for the year 2023 as the Academy celebrated the end of the year with a remarkable event.

This event provided a platform for graduating students of the Academy to engage in impactful sessions with their tutors and distinguished Forex and Crypto trading professionals in Nigeria.

In his remarks, Yemi Olayemi, the director of studies of the Academy, noted that: “The event served as an enriching experience for both students and professionals, fostering an environment of knowledge exchange and networking.

“It marked a successful conclusion to the 2023 academic year, which was filled with growth, learning, and achievement for Finspot Academy and its vibrant community of traders.”