FIFPRO, European leagues to launch legal action against FIFA

Top European leagues, including the Premier League, and the global players’ union FIFPRO are set to launch legal action against FIFA, accusing the world governing body of “abuse of dominance” in football.

The European Leagues, representing 39 leagues and 1,130 clubs across 33 countries, is filing a complaint with the European Commission to safeguard player welfare.

This move follows increasing pressure from leagues and player unions, such as the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA), over the growing number of games in the calendar and its impact on players. A FIFPRO statement criticized the current international calendar as “beyond saturation,” “unsustainable for national leagues,” and a “risk for the health of players.”

The statement further accused FIFA of prioritising its own competition and commercial interests while neglecting its responsibilities as a governing body. It claimed that FIFA’s actions have harmed the economic interests of national leagues and the welfare of players. Legal action, according to the statement, is now necessary to protect football, its ecosystem, and its workforce.

FIFPRO and the European Leagues allege that FIFA has consistently excluded national leagues and player unions from its decision-making process regarding the international match calendar, despite calls for a clear and transparent process. The European Leagues involved in this action include the English Football League, Scottish Professional Football League, Serie A, and the Bundesliga, with La Liga also joining the legal effort.

In May 2023, FIFA rejected claims that FIFPRO and the World Leagues Association were not consulted about plans to host a 32-team Club World Cup. Among the 12 European representatives at this expanded tournament, scheduled to be held in the USA between 15 June and 13 July 2025, are Manchester City and Chelsea.

FIFA has responded strongly to the legal action, accusing some leagues of “hypocrisy” for sending their players on global pre-season tours. A FIFA spokesperson stated that the current calendar was unanimously approved by the FIFA Council, which includes representatives from all continents, following comprehensive consultations involving FIFPRO and league bodies.

The spokesperson added that FIFA’s calendar is essential for ensuring the survival and prosperity of international football alongside domestic and continental club football. They accused some European leagues of acting out of commercial self-interest and hypocrisy, preferring a calendar filled with friendlies and summer tours, often involving extensive global travel.

A recent study by the CIES Football Observatory, a research group at the International Centre for Sports Studies, suggested that clubs are not playing more matches per season. The report found that between 2012 and 2024, the average number of fixtures per club per season remained just over 40, with about 5% of clubs playing 60 or more games. No significant change was observed in the proportion of clubs playing 60 or more matches.