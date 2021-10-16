FIFA to inspect venues for 2026 World Cup

Following the first venue visits that took place in September, world football governing body, FIFA is scheduled to start the second leg of its inspection tour of the World Cup 2026 candidate host cities.

Between October 21 and November 1, a delegation led by Concacaf president and FIFA vice president Victor Montagliani will visit Kansas City, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Monterrey, San Francisco and Seattle.

During each visit, the FIFA delegation will meet with local stakeholders and discuss key topics such as venue management, infrastructure and sustainability as well as commercial, legal and legacy matters. The visits also will include inspections of essential infrastructure, such as stadiums, training facilities and potential FIFA Fan Festival venues.

FIFA stated that “the first nine candidate host cities visited during the initial leg set the bar high, clearly demonstrating their commitment and enthusiasm to be part of the largest single-sport event in the world. The delegation is eagerly looking forward to this next round of visits.”

The remaining U.S. and Mexican bidding venues, as well as those in Canada, will be visited by the end of November, to perform a thorough assessment and finalize the selection process by the first or second quarter in 2022.