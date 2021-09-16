Fans prefer biennial FIFA World Cup tournament – Survey

A survey has provided feedback as part of the feasibility study regarding the frequency of the men`s FIFA World Cup. The findings of this online survey, conducted in July 2021, will be used as part of a wider consultation process involving fans, which will take place over several

phases.

15,000 respondents were identified as expressing an interest in football and the FIFA World Cup, from a broader market research survey involving 23,000 people in 23 countries, across six confederations, commissioned via IRIS and YouGov, independent industry experts.

An expanded survey, involving over 100,000 people in more than one hundred countries, is currently underway. This survey will be more global in scope and balances elements such as population, geographic diversity, football history and potential, and covers both the frequency of the men and women`s FIFA World Cup, the findings of which will be published in due course.

Based on initial results, the following conclusions can be drawn:

• The majority of fans would like to see a more frequent

men’s FIFA World Cup

• Of this majority, the preferred frequency is biennial

• There are considerable differences between the

so-called traditional markets and the developing football markets

• Younger generations in all regions are more open and

interested in change than older generations.

Meanwhile, there have been moves to push for a biennial FIFA World Cup, which is tempting for broadcasters but has angered national leagues and clubs who are seeing player burnout in an already packed calendar.

FIFA’s football development chief Arsene Wenger suggested in March that the FIFA World Cup, the European Championship and other international tournaments be held every two years.

It was an idea dubbed “unrealistic” by European Leagues, a body which groups 37 leagues and club associations in Europe, but still featured in a report carried out by Wenger and released last week.

Infantino has stayed vague on the concept, saying at the end of March that he was open to any ideas for the post-2024 football calendar and earlier this month promising “interesting discussions” on Wenger’s proposals.