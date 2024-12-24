FIFA revises transfer rules after Diarra ECJ ruling

FIFA has implemented interim changes to its transfer regulations following a European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruling favouring Lassana Diarra, which found that the governing body’s rules restricted his freedom of movement. The amendments, designed to comply with the ECJ’s decision, will take immediate effect before the January transfer window.

FIFA sought input from key stakeholders while drafting the temporary measures, but the global players’ union, FIFPRO, was notably absent from the discussions. FIFA claimed that FIFPRO declined to participate, an assertion FIFPRO has disputed.

Sources familiar with FIFA’s regulatory process revealed confusion over the decision to proceed without player representation, suggesting it might be part of a broader strategic approach.

Despite FIFA’s confidence in addressing the ECJ’s concerns, officials acknowledge the revised rules could face immediate legal challenges or injunctions. The uncertainty is seen as counterproductive, particularly as permanent regulations are expected to be finalized by next summer.

FIFA remains committed to refining the regulatory framework.

“FIFA remains convinced that an open, inclusive dialogue with all its stakeholders is the way forward to develop a robust, objective, transparent, non-discriminatory, and proportionate regulatory framework for football at a global level,” the organization stated.

FIFPRO, however, criticized FIFA’s interim measures, citing a lack of collective bargaining.

“The measures do not provide legal certainty to professional footballers and do not reflect the judgment by the European Court of Justice,” FIFPRO said in a statement.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

