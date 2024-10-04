FIFA opens investigation into Palestinian FA allegations against Israel

World football’s governing body, FIFA, announced on Thursday that it has not made a decision regarding the Palestinian Football Association’s (PFA) request to suspend Israel but has instead launched an investigation into allegations of discrimination.

At FIFA’s Congress in Bangkok in May, the PFA urged the suspension of Israel from FIFA competitions, accusing the Israel Football Association (IFA) of violating anti-discrimination rules. This request emerged amid Israel’s ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza, which has escalated in recent months.

FIFA initially planned to review an independent legal report and hold a special session before July 20 to decide how to proceed. However, the timeline was extended to allow legal experts more time to complete their analysis.

During a meeting at FIFA’s headquarters in Zurich, the FIFA Council adopted recommendations from the legal review and tasked its disciplinary committee with investigating the PFA’s claims. Furthermore, FIFA’s governance, audit, and compliance committee was directed to examine the participation of Israeli teams allegedly operating in Palestinian territories.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino remarked: “The FIFA Council has implemented due diligence on this very sensitive matter, and based on a thorough assessment, we have followed the advice of independent experts.” He also highlighted the urgent need for peace in the region and expressed shock at the ongoing violence.

PFA President Jibril Rajoub reaffirmed calls for Israel’s suspension, while IFA President Shino Moshe Zuares dismissed the request as politically motivated and unrelated to football.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas has led to significant casualties on both sides. According to official reports, over 41,000 people in Gaza have been killed by Israeli strikes, while Hamas’s initial attack resulted in more than 1,200 deaths in Israel.

A group of UN experts also expressed concerns, noting that several football clubs operate in Israeli settlements in the West Bank, which they argue contravenes international law. They urged FIFA to enforce its zero-tolerance policy on discrimination and racism.

Infantino has so far refrained from putting the PFA’s request for sanctions to a vote, as FIFA continues to investigate the matter.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

