FIFA imposes indefinite ban on MKO Abiola Stadium

FIFA, the world football governing body, imposed an indefinite ban on the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja Thursday. This follows the violence that erupted following Nigeria’s failure to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The Black Stars of Ghana held the Super Eagles of Nigeria to a 1-1 draw at the stadium, and as a result, the Ghanaians won the Qatar 2022 World Cup ticket on offer.

Fans took to the field, enraged by the Eagles’ poor performance at home, destroying everything in sight and causing a stampede.

Some eyewitnesses said the stampede was also a result of not letting the dejected fans out of the stadium on time as security men kept the gate locked to allow some dignitaries out before letting every other person go.

Read also: NFF sacks Super Eagles technical crew after World Cup qualifier defeat

In response to the match coordinator’s report on the incident, FIFA barred the stadium from hosting international football matches indefinitely, while considering whether to impose additional sanctions on Nigeria for failing to provide adequate security during the Super Eagles’ match against Ghana.

Meanwhile, former Super Eagles captain Austin Jay Jay Okocha will serve as an assistant to two former World Cup winners, Cafu and Lothar Matthäus, during today’s Qatar 2022 draw.