FIFA Council Seat: Dangote, CONCACAF, Zenith Bank congratulate Pinnick 

The list of major figures and leading entities felicitating with President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and new FIFA Council Member, Amaju Melvin Pinnick has soared with one of the richest men in the world, Aliko Dangote (GCON), the Confederation of Central American and Caribbeans FAs and Zenith Bank PLC throwing in their own words of salute.

Dangote, President/Chief Executive of Dangote Group, wrote: “Once again, you have shown your acceptability by a landslide victory, with 43 votes out of 51. Your achievements in revolutionising the face of football in Nigeria and Africa have not gong unnoticed by your peers around the continent and beyond. Indeed, you now have a unique opportunity to showcase your competence at the global level.

“Your emergence at this period is timely as Nigerians are making their mark internationally in various fields of endeavour. As you have earned a place in the main decision-making organ of the world football’s governing body, I have no doubt that you will contribute your quota in reforms aimed at modernizing the governing bodies of CAF and FIFA.”

Victor Montagliani, President of CONCACAF stated that “this is an important personal achievement for you and rewards your dedication to the game. I look forward to working with you and to your valuable contributions to the development of football around the world.”

Zenith Bank, in its message signed by Ebenezer Onyeagwu, Group Managing Director/CEO, said: “Your election into FIFA’s main decision-making body is a testament to your visionary leadership style and an affirmation of your outstanding contributions to the game of football. Through your work at Delta State Football Association, Nigeria Football Federation and the Confederation of African Football, you championed the cause of Nigerian and African football, creating opportunities for millions of young people on the continent.”