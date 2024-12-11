FIFA confirms Saudi Arabia as host for 2034 World Cup amid controversy

FIFA confirms Saudi Arabia as host for 2034 World Cup

The world governing football body, FIFA, confirmed on Wednesday that Saudi Arabia will host the 2034 World Cup, highlighting the Gulf kingdom’s increasing influence in global sports despite ongoing criticism over its human rights record.

In the same virtual Congress of FIFA’s 211 national member associations, it was announced that Morocco, Spain, and Portugal will jointly host the 2030 World Cup, with three additional games to be held in South America to mark the tournament’s centenary.

Saudi Arabia’s bid faced no competition and was approved by acclamation, following FIFA’s decision to limit bids for the 2034 World Cup to Asia and Oceania. This move came after FIFA gave potential bidders only a month to submit applications last year, prompting Australia and Indonesia to drop out of the race.

“It is a proud day, a day of celebration, a day that we invite the entire world to Saudi Arabia,” said Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal Al Saud, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Sports. “We intend to deliver an extraordinary version of the World Cup in our kingdom.”

The decision immediately drew backlash from human rights groups, who expressed concern about the welfare of migrant workers involved in construction projects for the tournament. Critics argue that awarding the World Cup to Saudi Arabia ignores the kingdom’s human rights record and risks the lives of vulnerable workers.

Human Rights Watch accused FIFA of facilitating “sportswashing” by allowing Saudi Arabia to use the tournament to deflect attention from allegations of human rights abuses.

Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has been leveraging sports to bolster the kingdom’s global standing. Major investments in football, Formula 1, golf, and other sports have positioned the nation as a key player in the global sports industry.

This will mark the second time the World Cup returns to the Gulf region within 12 years, following Qatar’s hosting of the 2022 tournament, which also faced criticism over workers’ rights and human rights issues.

FIFA’s rotation principle for hosting rights dictated that only bids from Asia or Oceania would be eligible for the 2034 World Cup. The 2026 World Cup, the first to feature 48 teams, will take place across North America, while the 2030 edition will span three continents—Europe, Africa, and South America—in an unprecedented move.

Despite the controversies, FIFA President Gianni Infantino defended the decision, emphasising inclusivity and global representation in football. However, critics argue that the accelerated bid process and lack of competition raise concerns about transparency and fairness in FIFA’s decision-making.

