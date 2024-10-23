FIFA accused of withholding players’ fund

FIFA

FIFA is facing accusations of not paying the final instalment of agreed sums to players whose contracts were not honoured by their clubs.

The unpaid amounts are due from FIFA’s Fund for Players, which was established in 2020.

According to BBC, several affected players, many of whom are unemployed or retired, have highlighted the financial difficulties they are facing due to the outstanding payments.

FIFA is currently in dispute with FIFPro, the global players’ union, over changes to the international match calendar. FIFPro believes that the expanded Club World Cup is placing excessive demands on players and increasing the risk of injuries.

FIFA has not yet negotiated television contracts or confirmed the prize money for the Club World Cup. The organization has been approached for comment on the allegations of unpaid player payments.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

