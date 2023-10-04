FIFA: 2030 World Cup to span six countries, three continents

The FIFA Men’s World Cup in 2030 is set to be hosted across six countries spanning three continents. The co-hosting nations include Morocco, Spain, and Portugal, with the tournament’s initial matches to be held in Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay.

This momentous decision was officially confirmed by the world football governing body on Wednesday, marking a significant milestone in the history of the World Cup. The opening three games, scheduled to take place in South America, will serve as a tribute to the tournament’s centenary, as it will be exactly 100 years since the inaugural World Cup in Montevideo.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino expressed his enthusiasm for this extraordinary initiative, stating, “In a divided world, FIFA and football are uniting. The FIFA Council, representing the entire world of football, unanimously agreed to celebrate the centenary of the FIFA World Cup, whose first edition was played in Uruguay in 1930, in the most appropriate way. In 2030, we will have a unique global footprint, encompassing three continents – Africa, Europe, and South America – with six countries – Argentina, Morocco, Paraguay, Portugal, Spain, and Uruguay – coming together to welcome and unite the world while celebrating the beautiful game, the centenary, and the FIFA World Cup.”

The historic city of Montevideo in Uruguay, where the very first World Cup match was held in 1930, is poised to stage the opening game in 2030. Subsequently, matches in Argentina and Paraguay will follow suit. After this initial phase, the remainder of the 48-team tournament will be hosted in North Africa (Morocco) and Europe (Portugal and Spain).

The decision is set to undergo ratification at an upcoming FIFA congress scheduled for next year, where it is expected to receive overwhelming support, solidifying the vision of a global and multi-continental World Cup celebration for the ages.