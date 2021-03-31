FIBA shops for more Nigerian officials

The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) is working closely with FIBA to get more Nigerians certified as table officials before the 2019-2021 testing window closes.

The Federation of International Basketball Associations (FIBA) recently announced 15th of April to 31st of May, 2021 as the last phase for training and certification of intending members and qualified members.

The FIBA Africa Competitions Manager, Léa KANE in a mail to the NBBF said, “We would like to inform you that the last testing Window 2019 – 2021 licensing period for Table Officials will take place from 15th, April till 31st, May 2021”.

To this end, the NBBF secretariat is working round the clock in conjunction with the Technical Committee to ensure that more eligible Nigerians take advantage of this opportunity

Intending candidates with 5 years experience at the highest national level and high proficiency in English language should get in touch with the federation secretariat or their Zonal Representatives on the NBBF board.

With the current licensing period which started in 2019 about to end, FIBA has agreed that candidates who will successfully pass the test in April/May will also be captured in the next circle.

With its continuous innovation, FIBA informed NBBF that going forward, candidates will have to be registered on FIBA Management and Administration Platform (MAP) as currently being done for the Game Officials Licensing (GOL).

It would be recalled that the last training and certification for table officials was fully sponsored by NBBF when it brought FIBA certified instructors to Nigeria in 2019.