Federer reflects on life after retirement from tennis

Roger Federer

Former world No. 1 Roger Federer has shared insights on staying connected to tennis post-retirement as he prepares for this week’s Laver Cup in Berlin.

The 43-year-old Swiss tennis legend, who retired during the Laver Cup in London two years ago, has continued to stay involved as an ambassador for the event he helped create.

Speaking to reporters, Federer expressed contentment with his decision to return to tennis tournaments shortly after his retirement. “I’m happy I went back right away to some tournaments,” Federer said.

“I feel I ripped the band-aid off quite quickly and when I walk around the tennis sites I still feel I belong there. I don’t feel like an alien, which is a good thing because you can feel like that very quickly.”

Federer, who boasts 20 Grand Slam titles, acknowledged the challenge of maintaining a presence in the sport after retirement, noting that it would have been easier to stay at home.

“It’s so much easier just to stay home, get comfortable at home and realize you don’t need to be on tour anymore,” he said.

Looking ahead to the Australian Open, Federer praised emerging talents Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz and expressed optimism for his former rivals Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, both of whom are absent from this year’s Laver Cup.

“With Rafa, we don’t know — it remains to be seen. It’s hard for me to make a prediction on Rafa because of the little tennis he has played this year,” Federer commented.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.