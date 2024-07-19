Fabregas appointed head coach of Como

Former Spanish international Cesc Fabregas has been appointed as the head coach of newly-promoted Serie A side Como after obtaining his coaching badges.

The former Arsenal midfielder has signed a four-year contract with the Serie A side. Fabregas, who has played for Barcelona, Chelsea, and Arsenal, initially joined Como in November 2023 as an interim coach alongside Osian Roberts. Together, they led the team to promotion to Serie A.

Fabregas, who ended his playing career at Como last year, has been promoted to head coach, marking his first full managerial role. He previously managed five matches as Como’s caretaker boss between November and December 2023.

“I am so happy to be starting this season as head coach and I thank the ownership group for trusting me with this position,” said ex-Arsenal, Chelsea, and Barcelona midfielder Fabregas.

“I share the ambitions of the group and believe this is just the start of where this club can go. It’s going to be a tough and important season but myself and the rest of the coaching staff are ready and we all believe.”

Fabregas, who won the World Cup with Spain in 2010, spent the second half of last season working as an assistant to Welsh caretaker boss Osian Roberts, who has now become Como’s head of development.

Como will face 36-time Serie A winners Juventus on their return to the top flight on 19 August.