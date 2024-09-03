F1: Ferrari announces UniCredit as new sponsor for 2025 season

Ferrari

Scuderia Ferrari has announced UniCredit as its new sponsor for the 2025 Formula One (F1) season, following the recent departure of long-term partner Santander.

Just before the Italian Grand Prix, Ferrari confirmed it would end its partnership with Santander at the end of the year. The Spanish bank has suggested it might collaborate with other teams in future, with speculation that Santander could follow Carlos Sainz to Williams.

“We are extremely grateful to Ferrari for their partnership over the past three years,” said Juan Manuel Cendoya, Santander’s Global Head of Communications.

“Sponsorships play an important role in engaging with clients and reinforcing our brand, and we will continue to work with a range of partners in the years ahead.”

Ferrari’s new deal with UniCredit marks the revival of a previous partnership between the two entities, which existed from 2010 to 2017. The Italian banking group will join as a major partner from the start of the 2025 season.

“Ferrari announces that, effective January 1, 2025, UniCredit S.p.A. will partner with Ferrari S.p.A., its wholly-owned subsidiary, to be at its side in its Formula 1 racing activities under a multi-year agreement,” Ferrari stated.

Further details about the new sponsorship agreement with UniCredit have yet to be disclosed by Ferrari.

