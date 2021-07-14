Excitement as Bigi sponsored Ijebu Heritage half marathon set to commence

There is much excitement in Ijebu-Ode as the Bigi sponsored Ijebu Heritage half marathon scheduled for Saturday, July 17, draws near. A lot of global athletes has already indicated their willingness to participate in the competition which will also see youths in Nigeria get involved.

The event has created a new atmosphere in the town which is now wearing a sporting look as youths are seen preparing for the 21 kilometres race competition, initiated by the Ogun State Government.

The event is proudly sponsored by the Bigi brand of Rite Foods, the market leader in the food and beverage company. It is expected to kick off from Tunde Debasco Road, Ejirin, and ends at the Otunba Dipo Dina International Stadium, Ijebu Ode.

There will be six water points at every 2.5kilometres for dehydrated participants, to energize the athletes with the freshness and vigour it offers. The drinks on offer include the 12 Bigi soft drink variants such as the Bigi Cola, Bigi Orange, Bigi Apple, Bigi Bitter Lemon, Bigi Soda Water, Bigi Lemon & Lime, Bigi Tropical, Bigi Chapman, Bigi Tamarind, Bigi Cherry Cola, Bigi Ginger Lemon, and Bigi Ginger Ale.

Commending Rite Foods for its immense role in ensuring that the competition becomes reality, Olawale Akinola, a community leader in Ijebu-land, eulogized the company for placing Ijebu on the global map of sporting activities.

Speaking ahead of the race, Ogun State Commissioner for Youth & Sports, Oluwadare Kehinde, thanked the market leader in the food and beverage sector for its support and enjoined all participants to take the race in the spirit of friendship. He also admonished them to adhere to laid down health rules and safety standards during the race.

According to him, participating male athletes include Kenya’s Bernard Sang who was first at the 2020 Istanbul Marathon, Hosea Chirchir Kiplimo, Rhonzas Lokitam, Kilimo, Eliud Mewangi, Sammy Nyokaye, John Muriuri Mburi, William Amponsah, Titus Kipruto Kibiego, and Paul Korch.

Others are Uganda’s Ezekiel Chepkoromk and Azerbaijan’s Desta Fitsun Weldu.

The female participants include; Shila Jepkosgei, who is a World Athletics gold-label runner, Ghana’s Juliana Lariba Sakat, Kenya’s Gladys Jepkemoi Chemweno, Caern Jebet Maiyo, Ruth Karanja, Susy Chebet Chemaimak, and Hannah Wanjiru Gatheru, Also on the list is Uganda’s Racheal Zena Chebet, and Bahrain’s Damaris Muthee Mutua